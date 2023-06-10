Train traffic around Amsterdam is running again according to schedule. This was reported by NS early this morning after train services had been temporarily halted around midnight due to the relocation of ProRail's Amsterdam traffic control center. It had been relocated to Utrecht because of the major malfunction last weekend.

Earlier this week, investigations revealed that a defective component in the system controlling signals and switches was the cause of the malfunction. The component has since been replaced. Tests have been carried out and the system is working again. As a result, it was decided to move the traffic control center back to Amsterdam. To minimize the inconvenience, it was decided to do this during the night.

ProRail had to deal with a breakdown last Sunday that caused great inconvenience. Many travelers were stuck at Amsterdam CS. Some had to spend the night there. On Monday morning, train traffic was still affected by the breakdown.