The malfunction that led to the shutdown of a large portion of the rail network in the Netherlands was resolved on Monday morning. The issue largely affected trains in and out of Amsterdam Central Station, including international trains, but it also caused problems between Leiden and The Hague, and between Utrecht and Rhenen.

Trains were expected to be running again from about 9 a.m., though a gradual start was likely. The technical issue surfaced late Sunday afternoon. It knocked out all of the video monitors in the Amsterdam Central Station railroad traffic control center.

“From 9 a.m. we will start running trains around Amsterdam again. Keep in mind that there will be disruptions for the rest of the morning, such as shorter trains than planned, and that the trains may not have been cleaned yet,” said railroad infrastructure firm ProRail. “In the rest of the country, trains run according to timetables as much as possible.”

Both ProRail and national railway NS said passengers should continue to check online travel planners before going to train stations. “In the meantime, ProRail is investigating to determine the cause of the malfunction, which is not yet known.”

The two organizations said they empathize with passengers who were affected by the problems.

The malfunction in ProRail’s train traffic control system around Amsterdam happened on Sunday afternoon. ProRail seemingly fixed the problem quickly, but it broke again on Sunday evening.

Harry Styles fans who missed the musician’s concert in Amsterdam on Sunday might be able to attend his show on Monday or Tuesday, a spokesperson for the promoter told ANP. The promoter, MOJO, said they were looking for a solution even though the number of no-shows was not higher than expected.

The train problems also meant that several hundred fans who managed to see either Harry Styles at the Amsterdam ArenA or Ghost at AFAS Live wound up stranded after the performances. About 150 people were given shelter at the Ziggo Dome. All three venues are in Amsterdam-Zuidoost.