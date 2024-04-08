A combination of issues, including a collision in one area and a broken-down train in another, has left large parts of Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland with reduced passenger train service. Dutch railroad manager ProRail identified problems on four routes Monday morning in addition to scheduled maintenance.

There were no trains running on the route between Haarlem and Zandvoort aan Zee because of the collision. Dutch national railway NS said a replacement bus service was in operation.

Passengers should take into account they may need an extra 60 minutes to complete their journey. The problem was expected to continue through the end of the morning.

A collision was also identified as the reason behind a shutdown in service between Bodegraven and Alphen aan den Rijn. Replacement buses will also run there through at least 1:45 p.m.

This will also impact people traveling between the Utrecht and Leiden central stations. Journey times are also likely to be longer on this route until the problem is resolved.

The NS was also running fewer Intercity trains between Gouda and both Rotterdam and The Hague after a train broke down. This was again expected to continue into the early afternoon. The extra travel time needed should be about 15 minutes or more.

Affected routes include Gouda to the two larger cities, and also Zoetermeer, Voorburg, Nieuwerkerk aan den IJssel, and Capelle aan den IJssel.

These incidents were all separate from delays causing up to 30 minutes of extra travel time between Amsterdam and Breda due to scheduled rail works. The repairs are due to be completed by Monday, April 15.

In all circumstances, the NS advised passengers to monitor the online travel planner for the most up-to-date information.