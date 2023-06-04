A rail traffic control malfunction on Sunday afternoon has led to the shut down of all train traffic to and from Amsterdam Central Station. The disruption is affecting all routes, including those between the capital and Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam, Brussels, the German border, Zaandam, Weesp, and Haarlem. Additionally, the issue has also led to problems on international train routes, according to railroad infrastructure firm ProRail.

The cause of the malfunction was not known as of about 6 p.m. Initially, ProRail said there was a possibility the issue could be resolved before 7:30 p.m., but that was extended by another hour and the length of the stoppage could drag on even later. Representatives for national railway NS told both ANP and Nu.nl that it was unclear when train traffic could begin again.

“There is a malfunction at the traffic control center in Amsterdam. As a result, no trains will run to and from Amsterdam. We are looking for the cause and will try to begin again as soon as possible,” ProRail said in a statement. Specifically, all of the video monitors at the railroad traffic control room at Amsterdam Central Station have failed, a ProRail spokesperson told NOS. Attempts to reset them have not brought them back online.

“Because a huge number of trains run per hour in and around Amsterdam, a malfunction such as the one currently occurring cannot be dealt with by keeping telephone contact with the drivers,” ProRail said. “That is why there is no other option than to try to find the cause as soon as possible and to eliminate it. Unfortunately, we have not succeeded so far.”

Another railroad malfunction was also affecting the route between Leiden Centraal and Den Haag Centraal, with fewer NS Intercity trains running. Likewise, the route between Utrecht Centraal and Veenendaal Centrum was also expected to be impacted by technical problems, with the NS Sprinter trains cancelled until repairs are carried out. Both of these issues were first expected to be handled by 7:30 p.m., but then the problems continued. Again, ProRail said these issues could be dealt with by 8:30 p.m., or could continue into the night.

In the past, when larger issues are resolved with the rail network, the trains are gradually restarted. It can sometimes take hours for the trains to return to their normal schedule.

The NS said their online timetable has been adjusted to reflect current delays and cancellations. The rail operator advised people to consult the online planner before visiting a train station.