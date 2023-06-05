The Netherlands is in for some nice and sunny weather this week, according to the KNMI. While the northern parts of the country will still be chilly in the first half of the week, it will warm up everywhere by the weekend. Thermometers could hit 30 degrees Celsius in some places on Saturday and Sunday.

The week was off to a sunny start, with only some cloud cover in the north on Monday morning. Maximums will range between 14 degrees in the northern coastal areas and 25 degrees in the southeast, with a moderate to strong northeasterly wind.

Tuesday will look much the same, with plenty of room for sunshine and maximums between 15 degrees in the Wadden area and 25 degrees in the southeast.

For the rest of the week, the KNMI expects sunny and dry summer weather, with a small chance of thunderstorms in the southeast. “Temperatures are initially close to the long-term average, a few degrees below in the north, a few degrees above in the south. From Friday, it will be warmer everywhere, with summer temperatures inland.”

The continued dry weather is bad news for hay fever sufferers, with no rain to wash pollen out of the air. The LUMC expects peak pollen days in the south and west all week and everywhere in the country on Friday and Saturday.