The money exchange company Suri-Change, which has recently been the victim of explosions at branches, promises 20,000 euros for clues leading to the "possible perpetrators of the explosions." In a press release, the company states that "the allegations against it are unfounded" and promises "full cooperation with the relevant authorities." The company's lawyer, Ayse Çimen, was not available for further substantive comment.

Suri-Change made headlines following the March 27 arrest of five people in Rotterdam, Barendrecht and Rhoon on suspicion of involvement in large-scale underground banking operations and laundering criminal funds, presumably from cocaine trafficking. The five suspects have since been released after a brief detention.

The investigation has focused on criminal money flows allegedly through this company, with one of the suspects allegedly using a criminal financial network in the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Suriname.

Following a series of explosions at branches, the Amsterdam municipality decided last Monday to close all occupied premises of the Surinamese money exchange chain in the city. It also decided to close branches in The Hague and Rotterdam.

In a statement released Saturday, the company claimed to have "no idea" who is responsible for the explosions and "stressed that there is no connection between these incidents and suspicions of underworld conflicts, drug trafficking or money laundering." The company claimed it has "always worked closely with authorities such as the police in combating drug and underworld crime."

Regarding recent allegations against Suri-Change that a number of financial transactions were reported late, the company said that these allegations are partially unjustified and that "good reasons" for the late reports were given to the prosecutor's office. "It is noteworthy that the prosecutor's office chose the criminal route rather than the administrative one," the company informed in the statement.

According to Suri-Change, payment institutions wrongly have "a shady image because there are good laws and regulations for the provision of services." They abide by the law and are supervised by De Nederlandsche Bank, Suri-Change said. Furthermore, the money exchange company has confidence in the legal system and "hopes for a just outcome of the ongoing investigations."

However, the money exchange company stated on their website that “as a sign of determination and commitment to justice, Suri-Change is offering a €20,000.00 reward to anyone who can provide the 'golden tip' about the possible perpetrators of the explosions”.