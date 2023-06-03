Due to a "human error" in sending an e-mail,500 e-mail addresses of pensioners of the ABP pension fund have been leaked. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for ABP following reports from De Telegraaf.

According to the spokeswoman, the e-mail addresses were entered into an incorrect input field. The email addresses should have been entered in the so-called BCC line. This means that the recipients of an e-mail do not know to which other addresses the message was sent. Instead, however, the e-mail addresses were entered in the CC line, so that the e-mail addresses of all recipients were visible.

The pension fund told De Telegeraaf that data leaks are becoming more common. “Unfortunately this is not unique. It happens, it's not good but we do everything we can to prevent it."

ABP manages the pensions of people who work in education or administration. The data breach has since been reported to the data protection authority. All those affected have been informed, according to the ABP spokesperson.