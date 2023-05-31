The German authorities have identified a Dutch suspect in an extensive investigation into the funding of the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS), the German Public Prosecution Service reported. The Dutch person has not been arrested, but the authorities did raid a home in Limburg.

Over a thousand police officers raided more than a hundred addresses across various German states on Wednesday. They arrested seven suspects with German, Kosovar, Turkish, and Moroccan nationalities, the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the suspects transferred at least 65,000 euros to ISIS through their “international financing network.” The money was allegedly used to help prisoners escape from the Syrian refugee camps al-Hol and Roj, among other things.

The Dutch authorities had not said anything about the raid in Limburg nor the Dutch suspect by 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday. The Dutch Public Prosecution Service also wouldn’t respond to the Telegraaf’s questions on the matter.