Train traffic around Rotterdam Centraal is currently disrupted due to severe damage to a catenary. ProRail, the organization responsible for railroad infrastructure, said they hope to repair the damage on Sunday.

"Two intercity trains and one local train per hour normally run on the routes towards Breda, Delft, and The Hague,” a ProRail spokesperson said. This was reduced down to just one train making all stops in both directions per hour, “because of the broken catenary, and because of already planned work," she noted.

It remains unclear what exactly caused the damage, but according to the spokesperson, the catenary was likely broken by a train. "We hope that it can be repaired today. The damage has been recorded, and there is extensive damage to a catenary. We are making a plan of action for its repair," the spokesperson said.

The ongoing work close to the site is further complicating the repair of the damage, according to the spokesperson. With the considerable amount of work already in progress in the area, adding this new issue makes it even more challenging to see what can be done. “It’s difficult to figure out who can do what and when," they explained.