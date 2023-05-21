The body of a 40-year-old man was found in the water on Insulindeweg near Flevopark in Amsterdam-Oost on Saturday evening, AT5 reported on Sunday. The

As the forensic investigation took place, the surrounding area was sealed off. A police container was also present on the scene. A bystander reported to the local broadcaster that it appeared to be a serious incident, with the investigation being carried out at the edge of the park.

A spokesperson for the police indicated that the man's death was not from natural causes. However, the circumstances leading to his presence in the water are still under investigation. The police, at this point, do not suspect a crime, suggesting it may have been an accident.

The victim was living in the Netherlands but did not have Dutch nationality. The family has been notified.