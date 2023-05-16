The police arrested 21 people around the celebration of Feyenoord’s 16th Eredivisie title in Rotterdam on Monday, a police spokesperson confirmed to NU.nl. According to the police, the championship party was festive, peaceful, and without major incidents.

The arrests were for relatively minor offenses, such as lighting fireworks, public drunkenness, or failing to identify oneself. Two police officers suffered hearing damage due to fireworks. “They were taken to the hospital for a checkup,” the police spokesperson said.

The Rotterdam football team was celebrated at noon, and most people left after the tribute ended at around 1:00 p.m. Cleaning crews quickly got the Coolsingel looking like normal. The party continued at other locations, such as at the Stadhuisplein. People also celebrated in pubs and terraces on a smaller scale. Those parties also happened without significant incidents.

Earlier on Monday, the riot police had to intervene on Korte Lijnbaan in the city center due to a threatening confrontation between two rival groups. “The groups dispersed, after which calm quickly returned,” the police said.