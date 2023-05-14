Feyenoord are the winners of the 2022-23 season. Arne Slot’s side beat Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 on Sunday in De Kuip to confirm the title. It was the first league title Feyenoord have won since 2017 under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Oussama Idrissi, Santiago Gimenez, and Igor Paixao got the goals that clinched the title.

Feyenoord was unchanged compared to last week. The Rotterdammers were still missing Gernot Trauner due to injury. Feyenoord knew that a win would be enough to claim the title, as it would make it impossible for PSV Eindhoven to catch them.

Oussama Idrissi broke the deadlock after 15 minutes. The Moroccan winger played a one-two with Mats Wieffer before wrapping his foot around the ball and sending the crowd in De Kuip into wild celebrations.

The crowd was cheering again three minutes later as Santiago Gimenez doubled the lead. Igor Paixao played a deft lob over the defence, and the Mexican showed his strength to get in front of the ball ahead of the defender before volleying it home.

Wieffer nearly got himself on the scoresheet in the wrong way after 27 minutes. A free kick from Go Ahead was curled into the box, with Wieffer connecting with it, but his header went towards his own goal with only the crossbar saving his blushes.

Paixao added another to his collection of great strikes this season after 54 minutes when he curled a shot straight into the top corner with his weaker foot to make it 3-0 to Feyenoord.

This was the 16th league title in Feyenoord’s history and only their second in the last 25 years. Arne Slot has been a fantastic manager for the Rotterdammers over the previous two seasons, with some reports saying this may be his last season as manager. In the last few weeks, he has been linked with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.