Trains to Rotterdam are getting crowded as Feyenoord fans stream to the city to celebrate the football club’s 16th Eredivisie title. The celebration ceremony on the Coolsingel starts at noon. By 9:30, the city already closed three zones on the Coolsingel because they were full of people.

NS and regional transporter RET are both running an adjusted schedule around Rotterdam on Monday to transport as many people as smoothly as possible. NS expects peak crowds on its trains between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and immediately after the ceremony. “Not going to the celebration? Try to travel later or to a different station in the city,” NS advised.

Rotterdam opened the Coolsingel for fans at 7:25 a.m., and a crowd was already ready to enter. By 9:30, three of the eight available zones were already so full that the municipality had to close them for new arrivals.

Fans who can’t get into the Coolsingel can follow the festivities via video screens on the Binnenrotte, which opened at 9:00 a.m.

The city heisted the Rotterdam flag above the city hall for the occasion. According to the municipality, the mood in the city was festive, with a good atmosphere.

The Rotterdam police deployed a large number of officers and equipment to make sure the day ran smoothly.