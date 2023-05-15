Police in Amsterdam released details on Friday about a man who was assaulted with belts and bike chains at a taxi stand next to Central Station in Amsterdam three weeks ago. In a statement about the incident, police said a group of about ten people were involved in the attack.

The attack on the 21-year-old victim took place on De Ruijterkade, on the west side of the station, in the early morning of Sunday, April 23. The victim was walking towards the taxi rank there at about 4:30 a.m., when he had a a brief interaction with an unidentified woman.

He was suddenly jumped by the group of ten young people, police claimed. Authorities said the woman tried in vain to stop the assault. "Fortunately, the police quickly arrived at the scene and the victim was brought to safety. Unfortunately, the group split up and the perpetrators ran off in all directions," police said.

The victim suffered a severe concussion and was left with welts, bumps, and bruises all over his body.

The police said on Friday that they are currently investigating the assault, and are urging any witnesses to come forward. They believe it is likely that bystanders filmed or took photos of the attack. They also said the woman who was approached by the victim is also unknown to them, and suggested they would like to question her about the incident.