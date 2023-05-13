Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands are expected to be able to see Ukrainian psychologists who have also fled, later this year in order to remove a possible language barrier. State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) writes this in a letter to the Tweede Kamer.

Van der Burg sees this as a win-win situation: mental health care becomes more accessible to Ukrainians who have fled the war, and Ukrainian psychologists who have fled the war can return to work. "I am very happy that Ukrainian psychologists can work in the Netherlands. On the one hand, they can help their compatriots with psychological and psychosocial help issues in their own language. On the other hand, Ukrainian psychologists can continue to develop and take the knowledge and experience they have gained here with them when they return to Ukraine," the State Secretary explained.

The organization of psychological help is in the hands of the partnership Empatia and the Ukrainian Displaced Persons Psychosocial Assistance Office (LOOP). At Empatia, Refugee Council Netherlands, OPORA Foundation and PsyGlobal work together to help Ukrainians find suitable workplaces. LOOP is the advisory center for organizations working with refugees from Ukraine.