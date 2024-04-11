Nearly one in six Ukrainian refugees are not participating in an education program in the Netherlands and also do not have a job. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said it concerns about 17 percent of the refugees between 4 and 23 years old.

Roughly one-third of those between 18 and 22 are unemployed and not enrolled in a study. The data from October was analyzed and released as part of a new report from the statistics bureau on Thursday.

Most young Ukrainians in the Netherlands attend a school or a course: around 65 percent. A small group of young children from the Eastern European country do not attend primary school in the Netherlands. It ranges between five and seven percent, depending on their age.

Most 15 and 16 year olds go to secondary school. From the age of 17 onwards, fewer and fewer Ukrainian refugees go to school as they are more often focused on their employment.

Many Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia intensified its invasion of the country in 2022. At the beginning of October, there were almost 98,000 Ukrainians in the Netherlands. Around 30,000 of them were 23 years of age or younger.

The group is spread out across the country. The highest per capita rate of young Ukranians can be found in Beek, Limburg, and Pekela, Groningen. Both municipalities have a large reception area for Ukrainian refugees.

Gennep in northern Limburg, Blaricum in the Gooi region of Noord-Holland, and Renswoude, Utrecht followed on the list of most refugees per capita.

