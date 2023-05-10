Avoid going to Rotterdam by train on Monday if you’re going to attend the Feyenoord ceremony, Dutch rail company NS advised. Fans expect the Rotterdam club to beat Go Ahead Eagles in De Kuip on Sunday and become the national champion. NS expects “a lot of crowds” from football supporters on the trains on Monday if Feyenoord wins, according to a spokesperson.

NS previously announced that it would run more and longer trains around Rotterdam on Monday. The rail company advised travelers to check the route planner before departing.

In the city itself, RET will run more metros between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Because the city center will be closed that day, travelers will have to detour around Coolsingel and Hofplein.

The municipality of Rotterdam and the police also expect many supporters at the potential ceremony on Monday. If Feyenoord wins on Sunday, the team will be celebrated at the town hall on Coolsingel at noon on Monday. Supporters can show up at the Coolsingel from 9:00 a.m.

The Rotterdam police will deploy many hundreds of officers on Sunday and Monday to ensure that things run smoothly.

The match between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles kicks off in De Kuip at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. If Feyenoord wins, the Rotterdam team will take the national title for the 16th time.

Feyenoord has 8 points more than PSV. The Eindhoven team will only play against Fortuna Sittard after the Feyenoord match on Sunday evening.