A man was injured in a shooting on Oudezijds Voorburgwal in Amsterdam early on Tuesday morning. The police are looking for the shooter.

The shooting happened on the bridge near Stoofsteeg at around 4:00 a.m., the police said. The victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The police are looking for a suspect with tanned skin and dressed in dark clothing. They were seen fleeing through Sint Jansstraat.

Investigators cordoned off the scene of the shooting for forensic investigation. The police asked witnesses and anyone with relevant surveillance camera footage to come forward.