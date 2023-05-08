Police arrested the 20-year-old father of a baby who died suspiciously more than five weeks ago. The Breda resident was taken into custody on May 2 for the child’s death. He was brought before an examining magistrate on Monday, and was remanded into custody while the investigation continues.

The man is suspected of manslaughter, police and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said. The seven-week-old boy, also from Breda, was pronounced dead at a Rotterdam hospital on March 31.

A day after the incident, police announced they were launching a large-scale investigation to determine the cause and manner of the child’s death. Forensic investigators searched for trace evidence in a home in Breda, and the National Forensic Institute aided in the analysis. The home is located on Vestkant, Omroep Brabant reported at the time.

At the time, police had not ruled out the possibility of a fatal accident or a death by natural causes.

“The police and the Public Prosecution Service now assume that a crime has been committed and that the father of the child can be regarded as a suspect,” the authorities said in a statement released late Monday afternoon. They did not say what was found which led them to their conclusion.

Another hearing will take place within two weeks to determine if the father’s pre-trial detention will be extended.