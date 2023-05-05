The Dutch police arrested a 35-year-old Polish man in a home in Beverwijk on Thursday at the request of the Polish authorities. The man is facing 25 years in prison in Poland for attempted murder, trafficking synthetic drugs, theft, threats, and participating in a criminal organization.

The Fugitive Active Search Team Netherlands (FATNL) tracked the man down in Beverwijk after an extensive investigation. “Despite an escape attempt, the Special Interventions Service arrested the suspect,” the police said. The police also seized a firearm and a false identification card found on the man.

The fugitive is in custody. The Public Prosecution Service is starting the procedure to extradite him to Poland.