The Peter R. de Vries Foundation released a comic strip about the 2016 murder of 28-year-old Rosleny Magdalena in Amsterdam in a last-ditch effort to get information that can help solve this murder. A reward of €100,000 for the tip that leads to the perpetrator’s arrest expires on May 17. The full comic can be seen here.

At around 8:00 a.m. on 17 November 2016, Rosleny Magdalena cycled through Amsterdam Zuidoost to take her young daughter to school. On her way back 15 minutes later, she was gunned down on the bridge at Maldenhof, near the Vomar. Another cyclist in a raincoat can be seen apparently following Rosleny on surveillance camera footage. This cyclist could be the perpetrator or an important witness.

The police launched a large-scale investigation immediately after the young mother’s murder. It eventually led to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman in January last year and the questioning of another suspect. But there was not enough evidence to conclusively link the suspects to Rosleny’s murder.

The Peter R. de Vries Foundation offered a reward of 100,000 euros for information that leads to Roslaney’s murderer. Anyone with information can report it to the foundation until May 17, after which the reward expires.

The foundation offered another 25,000 euros reward for information that leads to the cyclist seen following Rosleny on the morning of her murder. “Who is this cyclist? The perpetrator, an important witness, or someone completely uninvolved?” the foundation asked. The cyclist could be male or female and seemed to be between 1.7 and 1.85 meters tall. They wore a raincoat and rode a women’s bicycle.

The Peter R. de Vries Foundation made the comic strip in collaboration with comic publisher Seb van der Kaaden.