Those planning to attend one of the many Liberation Day festivals on Friday better remember their poncho. Weeronline expects several heavy showers on the day and even thunderstorms inland.

“A poncho is, therefore, definitely recommended if you go to a festival,” the weather service said.

Remembrance Day on Thursday will be warm, with maximums ranging between 17 degrees in the north and 23 degrees in the south and southeast. “Perhaps we will even reach 20 degrees in De Bilt, making it the first official warm day of the year,” Weeronline said. The day will be dry but with showers starting in the southwest in the evening.

Those showers will carry through to Liberation Day, unfortunately. Though the day will also be warm, with maximums between 16 and 20 degrees, and will have a few periods of sunshine between the showers.

The UV Index for the day will be at moderately strong, reaching level five that day. "As a result, you could burn within 20 to 40 minutes, so don’t forget your sunscreen,” the weather service said.

The weekend after May 5 will look much the same, with warm temperatures but a daily chance of showers.