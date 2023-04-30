The police found Explosives, weapons and ammunition during a search of a house on the Haarenseweg in Oisterwijk, Noord-Brabant, on Saturday evening. According to the police, there was no immediate danger to the surrounding area.

A police spokesperson could not give any information about the extent of the find. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) helped to remove the find from the house.

The search was related to the shooting in a commercial building on the Nijverheidsweg in Oisterwijk on Friday night. After that shooting, four men were arrested, including the injured victim.

The suspects are still in custody and are being questioned, the spokesperson said. It concerns a 31-year-old man from Oss, a 60-year-old man from Oisterwijk, a 36-year-old man from Schiedammer, and a 20-year-old man from Rotterdam. They will be indicted on Tuesday.