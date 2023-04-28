There were multiple violent incidents in the Netherlands overnight. Two people died, and two got hurt in separate stabbings in Etten-Leur and Rozenburg. And two people got injured in shootings in Venlo and Muiden.

The police responded to a report of a stabbing in a home on Leurse Dijk in Etten-Leur at around 5:00 a.m. on Friday. Responding officers found a body outside and two wounded people inside the home, the Breda police said on Twitter. Paramedics took the two wounded to a hospital. The police are investigating.

A man died in a stabbing on Raadhuisplein in Rozenburg at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday. Two men got into an argument, which escalated into a stabbing, the police said. First responders tried to resuscitate the wounded man, but it was to no avail. The police arrested the other man.

One person got hurt in a shooting on Herengracht in Muiden at around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. The police arrested one suspect and were looking for two others, the Gooi- en Vechtstreek police said on Twitter.

And in Venlo, a person got hurt in a shooting in a parking lot on the square in the Blerick district around 10:00 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital. The police are looking for the perpetrator and asked witnesses to come forward.