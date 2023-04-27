Prime Minister Mark Rutte is not worried about the declining popularity of the King, which the Volkskrant reported about based on figures from Ipsos. These figures often fluctuate in the history of the monarchy. The anti-monarchists of the Republic will hold a demonstration along the King’s walking route on King’s Day in Rotterdam today.

“Day in and day out, they work enormously for the country, which is greatly appreciated in my experience,” the Prime Minister said about King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. He pointed out that the royal couple is more popular than himself.

According to Rutte, the value of the Royal family is proven in moments like the MH17 disaster in 2014. “Then I can do my best to be there for the victims and relatives of the people who died in that terrible attack,” said the Prime Minister. “But when the King is there, Queen Maxima is there; then it is on another level.”

In addition, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima represent something that “goes beyond themselves,” said the Prime Minister. “It touches on a sense of belonging and a sense of our national cohesion.” He himself cannot always fulfill that role, said Rutte. For example, because as a politician, he has to convince people to vote for him during election campaigns.

At the beginning of this year, 55 percent of Netherlands residents supported the monarchy, compared to 58 percent a year earlier, the Volkskrant reported. In 2020, 74 percent supported the monarchy. “Come on, 55 percent,” Rutte said abou this. “I’m at 20 percent, I believe.’

Republican protest in Rotterdam

For the anti-monarchists of the Republic (formerly the Republican Society), a demonstration on King’s Day along the King’s walking route is a permanent fixture. This year, the demonstrators will also take their place in sight of the Royal procession on their route through Rotterdam.

The activists won’t only campaign against the monarchy but especially against the financial side of their visit to the port city. “The costs amount to 4 million euros for a three-hour visit. We think that is excessive. It is the most expensive King’s Day ever in the poorest municipality in the Netherlands,” said chairman Floris Muller. He expects a few hundred supporters at the demonstration.

A recent crowdfunding raised almost 15,000 euros for the Republic. The group made posters and stickers with half of that amount with a special poem the Republic wrote for King’s Day. These can be seen all over the city, said Muller. The other half of the money will go to the food bank in Rotterdam.

The poem, whose writer wishes to remain anonymous, is about the King’s waste of money, according to the Republic. “And you have great worries, and I have another million, And I’m going to tell you that we do it together,” the poem reads, translated from Dutch.

Muller hopes the Republic’s protest will differ from last year in Maastricht. Then he thought his group was hidden too much. The police led him and several protesters away from the route to search them, resulting in some arriving too late at the demonstration site.

The Republic has more than 4,200 members and calls itself the largest republican movement in the Netherlands.