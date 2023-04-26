King’s Night will be an icy one tonight, with minimums dropping to 0 or just below that, according to the KNMI. Remember your winter coat when you go out partying, the Red Cross warned. And don’t let children sit on the ground at the free markets.

Hypothermia happens more quickly when people have been drinking, the Red Cross said. Alcohol dilates the blood vessels, which makes you feel warm but also means you lose heat more quickly. “That is why the Red Cross warns revelers. Being well prepared can prevent a lot of misery.”

The Red Cross also urged people selling their stuff at the free markets to dress warmly. “The cold of Wednesday night will linger in the ground. Therefore, do not let children sit on the cold ground; take a chair. And dress them properly. It is good to drink enough water or hot tea and eat well in between,” said Lousie Schalkoort, a Red Cross first aid instructor.

The Red Cross will set up first aid stations at over 100 places in the Netherlands on King’s Night, including at numerous festivals and events and in the inner cities of Amsterdam and Utrecht.

All first aid stations know to watch for hypothermia, Schalkoort said. “At the first aid posts, we have (insulation) blankets ready so people can warm up faster. And possibly also hot drinks, like tea or broth. Fortunately, no rain is expected, but we should not underestimate the cold. It will be even colder than New Year’s Day.”