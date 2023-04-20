With only one week to go to King’s Day, 74 percent of Netherlands residents are looking forward to the public holiday and associated festivities. Young people, in particular, are excited, with 81 percent saying they’re counting the sleeps, according to a representative survey by Hart van Nederland and Radio 358.

Young people under the age of 30 are most excited about music festivals, the survey found. Thirty-six percent plan to spend the day at a large festival with live music. And 20 percent plan to spend the day with a party with friends and music at home. People over the age of 50 are most looking forward to enjoying a band at a flea market.

Almost half, 48 percent, of young people said they are more excited about King’s Day after the coronavirus made it impossible to celebrate for two years.

Only 4 percent of Netherlands residents think King’s Day is about celebrating the monarchy. Twenty-six percent find the “tradition” of the day most important, and 20 percent the “sense of solidarity in society” it creates.

King Willem-Alexander and his family will celebrate his birthday and ten years as king in Rotterdam next week Thursday, April 27. The city already kicked off the festivities with the King’s Day concert in Rotterdam Ahoy on Wednesday.

Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended the concert, with performances by Davina Michelle, Winne, Gerard Cox, and the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, according to AD. Princesses Amalia and Ariane also made a surprise appearance.