The ANWB expects the evening rush hour to be a bit of a nightmare on Thursday. The May vacation is starting for many people today, so the already busy rush hour will get vacation traffic on top of it, the travelers’ organization warned. On the plus side, train traffic between Leiden and The Hague is running again. ProRail is done repairing the track and infrastructure after a fatal train accident near Voorschoten earlier this month.

The ANWB expects traffic jams heading towards Dutch recreational areas and abroad. The most delays will occur on the roads from Utrecht to the south. It will also be busy between Arnhem and the German border, in Noord-Brabant, and in the center of the country.

Road users can also expect delays toward the Veluwe and between Apeldoorn and Eindhoven. The Bollenstreek will also see many traffic jams in the coming days due to the Flower parade.

Meteorological institute KNMI expects rain on Thursday, which could contribute to the busy evening rush hour. Maximums will climb to around 12 degrees, with moderate wind from the east to northeast.

The weekend will be wet and cloudy in the Netherlands but mild, with temperatures climbing to 19 degrees on Saturday. From Monday, it will be noticeably cooler, but with more chance of sunshine.

Public transport workers in Germany will strike on Friday, and that will affect some international trains, NS warned. The NightJet, for example, won’t run on Thursday night, and the ICE trains between Amsterdam, Basel, and Frankfurt are canceled for Friday. More information can be found here.