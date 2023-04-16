A 26-year-old motorcyclist was arrested who was involved in a traffic accident with a cargo bike on the Nicolaas Beetskade in Alkmaar on Saturday afternoon, in which a five-year-old girl was killed.

The tragic collision occurred around 12 p.m. on Saturday. The motorcyclist from Alkmaar hit a cargo bike in which the girl was sitting. Rescue workers, including a rescue helicopter, arrived at the scene of the accident. The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but unfortunately the help for the five year-old girl was in vain.

According to the police, they are still investigating the circumstances of the accident. The 26-year-old motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital. Shortly after, he was arrested and will be questioned.