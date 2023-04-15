A child died due to an accident between a motorcycle and a cargo bike on the Nicolaas Beetskade, located in the Bergerwegkwartie, in Alkmaar on Saturday around 12 p.m. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The age of the child has not been disclosed to police. After the serious traffic accident, the child was taken to a hospital in a critical condition, but help was of no avail, the police said.

Rond 12.00 uur vond een ernstig verkeersongeval tussen een motor en een bakfiets plaats op de Nicolaas Beetskade in #Alkmaar. Hierbij is een kindje in kritieke toestand naar het ziekenhuis gebracht, hulp mocht helaas niet meer baten. Wij wensen de nabestaanden heel veel sterkte. — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) April 15, 2023

What exactly happened is under investigation. Police are asking witnesses to come forward.