Temperatures could reach up to 17 degrees Celsius in the Netherlands on Easter Sunday, said meteorological institute KNMI. However, with winds out of the southeast all day, there is a high probably of air pollution caused by bonfires lit in the north and east of the Netherlands, and also in Germany.

The weather should warm up from about 6 degrees overnight to a high temperature ranging from 14 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south. The high and low temperatures should be about the same on Monday, with very little wind.

People in the southeast and east of the Netherlands have the best chance of a sunny morning, while those in the north and west can expect more clouds. “This afternoon it will remain dry with occasional sun. More clouds will remain in the northwest,” the meteorological office said.

The chance of a smokey smell hovering in the air is likely due to the traditional Easter bonfires, according to Weeronline. There is a high likelihood that air quality in the Netherlands will deteriorate significantly as a result of the bonfires, particularly with the wind direction and low wind speed.

Sunday is also likely to be the last dry day for about a week. The mild wind could be stronger along the coast in the afternoon both on Sunday and Monday. There is very high chance of precipitation each of the next six days, with decent chances of sun breaking through the clouds mid-week.

“Quite a lot of rain and wind” is expected throughout the week, especially on Wednesday. The meteorological office’s weather model predicts the most rainfall on that day, along with stronger winds out of the west or southwest. That will be followed by thunderstorms on Thursday. The overnight temperature could fall as low as 3 degrees on Friday.

“The chance of sunny and dry weather rises to 60%” the following week, the KNMI said. “Maximum temperatures will be above average.” The long-term average high temperature is 16 degrees for the last third of the month.