Meteorologists in the Netherlands predicted a somewhat drizzly, cloudy Friday, but said there was a high probablity the weather could improve on Saturday. Temperatures could range as high as 20 degrees Celsius in the east of the country. At the same time, smoke from Easter bonfires may also hang in the air a bit on Sunday, causing irritation for some individuals. Those attending the Paaspop festival in Schijndel, Noord-Brabant, should luck out with mostly dry weather with moments where the wind is somewhat gusty.

A cloudy Friday morning will likely include periods of rain in all parts of the country, though it could be milder in Limburg. "Gradually it will become dry in more and more places, and the sun will break through more often," wrote the national meteorological institute, KNMI.

Those who have a day off from work or school on Friday should notice more moments of sunshine in the afternoon, but a rain showers in the west and a stiff wind might keep some people indoors. The southerly wind will likely be at its strongest around the northern and northwestern coast. The high temperature should range from about 13 degrees in the northeast to 15 degrees in Zeeland, with clear skies likely in the evening.

The coastal provinces can expect a cloudy early morning on Saturday with occasional bouts of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. The rest of the Netherlands will likely be blanketed in sunshine at various moments throughout the morning and afternoon. With a weaker wind, the daytime temperature will likely rise to about 13 degrees right at the western coast, 15 degrees a little further inland, and about 17 degrees in the central region.

Those in the east of the country should see the high temperature rise to a very pleasant 20 degrees, with mostly clear skies into the evening. At the same time, the wind will become much stronger, shifting from out of the southwest, before gradually dying down during the overnight hours into Easter Sunday. Some meteorologists, like those at Weeronline, noted a higher degree of uncertainty as a slight deviation from their weather model could cause temperatures to be a bit cooler.

Still, Easter egg hunts can likely continue in the gardens on Sunday, which should remain mostly dry in the morning hours. Again, the most cloudy day will be marked by periods of sunshine. Temperatures should climb to an average high of about 15 degrees, with some regions one degree warmer or cooler.

With the wind shifting from out of the east, Weeronline noted the possibility of lingering smoke from traditional Easter bonfires, which are more common in the northern and eastern Dutch provinces and parts of Germany. The mild wind will keep the smoke over Gelderland, Drenthe, Groningen and possibly Friesland. In some scenarios, more central areas in the Netherlands may also be affected.

The weather will likely be much less pleasant on Monday, which is also a typical holiday for many people. Weeronline said people should anticipate spending more time indoors. The KNMI predicted a 90 percent chance of precipitation, a stronger southwesterly wind, and the highest volume of rainfall of any day in the coming week. Temperatures will average around 13 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday will likely see mostly cloudy skies and rain, especially on Wednesday, though the sun could still make an appearance every now and then. Temperatures will range from about 11 to 15 degrees during the day, cooling down as low as 4 degrees at night.

The weather is largely unpredictable from April 5 onwards, the KNMI said. However, the public should expect temperatures to be generally above average. Daytime temperatures could again top 20 degrees on April 6.