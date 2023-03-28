The police arrested a 51-year-old man from Uithoorn for suspected involvement in the death of a 45-year-old woman from Apeldoorn, whose body was found in a wooded area in Wenun-Wiesel last week. The police believe she was killed in a crime.

A passerby found the woman’s body on the verge on Wieselseweg at around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 23. According to local media, her body was on the edge of the park behind Het Loo Palace. The police believe the woman was killed elsewhere, and her body moved to the woods.

The police arrested the suspect in Rhenen on Tuesday morning. Officers are investigating the home he was arrested in. The man is in custody for questioning.