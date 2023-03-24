The police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman found dead in a wooded area near Wenum-Wiesel on Thursday morning. Investigators believe she was killed elsewhere and left at the location. The police released a photo of the deceased woman hoping that someone might recognize her.

A passerby found the woman’s body on the verge on Wieselseweg at around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to local media, her body was on the edge of the park behind Het Loo Palace.

The police did not say anything about how she died, only that she may have been killed in a crime elsewhere. A forensic investigation was done at the scene and on her body. The police hope her identity will help them figure out what happened to her.

The woman had blonde-red hair and a slim build. The police believe she’s around 50 years old and may have recently had cosmetic surgery on her face. Her photo can be viewed on the police site. “The photo can be experienced as shocking,” the police warned.

Investigators asked anyone who recognized the woman, knew where she was staying, or had seen her recently to make contact with them.