A 5-year-old boy who got hit by a city bus in Utrecht on Friday has been discharged from the hospital, the police said on Monday. His 7-year-old sister did not survive the accident.

The two children and their mother were crossing Vleutenseweg on the way to school at around 8:00 a.m. on Friday when the two kids got hit by the bus. The girl died at the scene, and paramedics rushed her brother to the hospital. Their mother did not sustain physical injuries.

The police are investigating the accident. “As long as the investigation is ongoing, we can’t give further information,” the police said. “We also ask those involved to be hesitant with making assumptions and speculations.”

The police offered victim support to the people on the bus and everyone else who witnessed the accident.