A 7-year-old girl was killed in an accident involving a city bus in Utrecht on Friday morning. Emergency services rushed a 5-year-old boy to the hospital with serious injuries.

Exactly what happened is unclear. “There was a serious accident between a city bus and two children on Vleutenseweg in Utrecht this morning,” is all the Utrecht police said on Twitter. “We are now providing assistance and conducting investigation. We wish the relatives strength.”

Records show emergency services responding to the scene at around 7:58 a.m., deploying police, firefighters, paramedics, and a trauma team by helicopter. The police cordoned off a large area around the accident.

“The people on the bus were taken to a cafe in the neighborhood. Victim assistance was provided to them,” a police spokesperson told RTV Utrecht.

Buses on lines 12, 28, 38, and 73 are either not running at the moment or running on an adjusted route, the public transport company U-OV said.