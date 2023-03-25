The climate activists of Extinction Rebellion are taking action at Eindhoven Airport. However, it is not known what exactly the group is planning. The airport warned travelers that the action "may affect your travel to, from or through the airport."

The climate activist group expects about 500 participants. They will go to the promenade next to the terminal and stay there from about 12 p.m. Extinction Rebellion does not rule out that the participants will enter the airport premises in Eindhoven, as happened last year at Schiphol Airport. However, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion wrote in a statement that entering the airport is "not very wise." "This is military terrain," according to the statement.

On Twitter, the climate activist group wrote that they are taking action at the Eindhoven Airport because “Just like Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport causes air pollution, noise nuisance and damage to health. Here too, the nature permit is not in order.”

Op 25 maart voeren we actie bij Eindhoven Airport! Net als Schiphol veroorzaakt Eindhoven Airport luchtvervuiling, geluidsoverlast en gezondheidsschade. Ook hier is de natuurvergunning niet op orde. Meedoen? Ga in de Telegram-groep: https://t.co/be8SpOiyIh pic.twitter.com/DoINtfk2hj — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) February 15, 2023

Last November, Extinction Rebellion held a demonstration at Schiphol Airport. The activists sawed through a fence and entered the Schiphol East site, from where business and private flights are handled by small aircraft. There, the activists blocked private planes. About 300 people were arrested in the course of their protest.