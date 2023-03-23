A Nigerian asylum seeker who attacked three employees in the Veldzicht Center for Transcultural Psychiatry in Balkbrug in November last year, killing one of them, previously killed two people in Nigeria and Libya, “well-informed sources” told De Telegraaf.

On November 5 last year, the man attacked three employees of the Veldzicht center with a knife. He killed a therapist and seriously injured two women before taking his own life. The Inspectorate investigation into the incident is still underway, so the Ministry of Justice and the clinic refused to comment to the newspaper.

But sources told De Telegraaf that the 31-year-old man from Nigeria killed an uncle in the African country in 2014. He then fled to Lybia, where he killed another man, who failed to pay him for work he did, he told the police during an interrogation.

In 2017, the man fled from Libya to Italy, where he applied for asylum without success. He then ended up in the Netherlands that same year after traveling through Austria and Germany.

After several crimes, including vandalism, threats, trespassing, and arson, the man ended up in the Veldzicht clinic in 2020. According to the Dublin Regulation, he should have returned to Italy, where he first applied for asylum. But due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel movements, he remained in the Netherlands and started the asylum process here.