The patient who stabbed a socio-therapist to death and injured two women at the Veldzicht clinic for people sentenced to institutionalized treatment on November 5 is also suspected of murder in Nigeria, De Telegraaf reports based on conversations with clinic employees and sources around the investigation.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the man was an asylum seeker from Nigeria. He came to the Netherlands via Italy, where he first applied for asylum. According to the Dublin Regulation, the Netherlands should have sent him back to Italy, but due to the pandemic, travel movements were limited, and his asylum procedure started here.

A background check showed that the man was suspected of one murder in Nigeria. He ended up in the Center for Transcultural Psychiatry in Veldzicht because he clearly needed help.

The man had been unstable for days before he attacked the three employees at the clinic with a knife he got hold of in an office, the sources said. The therapist died. The man took his own life after the attack.