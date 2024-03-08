A mother stabbed her two children at their home on Dotterbloen in Boekel before taking her own life by crashing her car into a truck in Wilbertoord, the police said on Friday after investigating the incidents on Wednesday. A 12-year-old boy died. His sister, 10, was seriously hurt but is no longer in critical condition.

The mother, 42, died in the head-on collision on Noordstraat, about 10 kilometers away from their home. The trucker she crashed into told Omroep Brabant: “She was driving on her own side of the road, and suddenly she steered fully in my direction. I was terrified and slammed on the brakes.”

The police did forensic investigations at the home and the crash site. Police officers also spoke to neighbors and witnesses. “Given the sensitivity of the matter and the impact on everyone involved, this is all the information that we will share about the investigation,” the police said. “We wish everyone involved a lot of strength.”

“The incident has a major impact on our community,” the municipality of Boekel previously said. It organized a closed gathering for those directly involved and locals in the Noord-Brabant town on Wednesday evening. Victim support was made available to everyone involved.