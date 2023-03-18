Several hundred people took part in a demonstration against racism and discrimination on Dam Square in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon. The protest began at 2 p.m., followed by a march to De Dockworker, a sculpture and monument on the Jonas Daniël Meijerplein located in the center of Amsterdam.

Tuur Elzinga, chair of the FNV labor union, was among those scheduled to speak at the protest, but he was unable to attend. Another speaker represented FNV instead. In addition to speakers, there was also music and an interpreter for people at the protest who are hard of hearing.

The goal of the demonstration was to take a stand against institutional racism and all forms of discrimination. According to the organizers, racism and discrimination are prevalent in Dutch society, as demonstrated by the childcare benefits scandal and other incidents involving racial and ethnic profiling.

A reporter on the scene noted that flags representing political parties Bij1 and the Party for the Animals (PvdD) were present at the protest. Palestinian flags were also waving among the demonstrators.

An energetic drum line took part, contributing to the lively atmosphere.