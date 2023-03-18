A fire erupted in the city of Groningen at a crematorium on Friday afternoon. The fire broke out at 2:20 p.m. and was later reported to be under control by the fire department at around 6 p.m.

Crematorium Groningen ontruimd na uitslaande brand, voorlopig geen uitvaarten mogelijk https://t.co/CfNmEUPHaS — AD Groningen (@ADGroningen) March 18, 2023

The fire, which occurred in the roof of the building on Hoendiep in Nieuw-West, was believed to be caused by a technical malfunction.

The fire department confirmed that all individuals present at the crematorium managed to escape escape in time. There were no ceremonies ongoingat the time of the fire's outbreak, the newspaper AD reported. One scheduled ceremony had to be moved to a different crematorium.

Other cremations will have to be relocated elsewhere in the region for the next few days.