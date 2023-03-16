The police found the body of missing Jessica Kurzawa in Amsterdam on Wednesday. The 21-year-old woman from Haarlem went missing on February 21.

Her body was found in the water along the Amstelveenseweg, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter. The Noord-Holland police are investigating how she died. “Our thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Kurzawa, who was from Poland but had been living in the Netherlands for quite some time, disappeared when she fled from the VU Medical Center in Amsterdam-Zuid on February 21. The police had taken her there after finding her wandering the streets of Amsterdam in a confused state.

After her disappearance, the police searched for her extensively, focusing much effort on the Amsterdamse Bos - a forest and park area near the hospital.