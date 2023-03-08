Mystery surrounds the disappearance of 29-year-old Jessica Kurzawa from Haarlem, who has been missing for two weeks now, leaving authorities puzzled about her whereabouts. It all started on February 21 when the Polish woman, who has been living in the Netherlands for a longer time, fled from the VU Medical Center in Amsterdam-Zuid. Police officers had taken her there after she was found in a state of confusion.

Officers stumbled upon her while she was wandering the streets of Amsterdam. Her confusion was apparent, and they deemed it necessary to escort her to the VUmc. One officer's bodycam captured footage of the woman during the encounter. The woman was not injured at the time. While waiting for medical care, she suddenly took off running, appearing anxious at the time, according to a police spokesperson who spoke with NH Nieuws.

Since her escape, the police have searched for her extensively, with the most recent effort being focused on the Amsterdamse Bos, a forest and park area not far from the hospital. Police were joined by 70-80 people from the Veterans Search Team, volunteers with experience in the military, to help comb the dense forest.

She was described as being 1.67 meters in height and slender, with a lighter skin tone, and long dark brown hair past her shoulders. Police said she was last seen wearing large framed eyeglasses, a white hooded jacket with a logo on the left side of the chest, a scarf, light-colored shoes, and a dark-colored backpack.

Police are considering various scenarios, including the possibility that Jessica may have left with someone else, or that she may no longer be alive. When contacted by NL Times on Wednesday afternoon, police said there have been no new developments. A spokesperson urged anyone with tips or information about Jessica to come forward.