The Netherlands will give Ukraine two Alkmaar-class minehunters, radar systems for detecting drones, and bridge and ferrying systems for quickly building bridges, Minister Kajsa Ollongren of Defense promised. Over the past few days, she visited the heavily bombed port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa with her Ukrainian colleague Oleksii Reznikov.

Ollongren and Renikov spoke about strengthening Ukraine’s coastal defenses and the importance of maritime safety, including protecting grain ships. Russia has lain many sea mines in the Black Sea to hinder safe passage. After the war, Ukraine will have to clear them.

“The Netherlands has a great deal of maritime expertise, including in defusing sea mines. The minehunters and the training of the Ukrainian crew contribute to the safety of the Black Sea, the safety of Europe, and global food security,” Ollongren said. According to her, the minehunters will also help Ukraine transition to using only Western weapon systems and meeting NATO standards.

The Royal Netherlands Navy is currently replacing its minehunters with new mine countermeasure vessels. The two minehunting ships will go to Ukraine once the Dutch navy receives the replacements. That will likely happen around 2025, Defense said. In the meantime, the Netherlands, along with Belgium, will start training Ukrainian crew members to operate the Alkmaar-class ships.

In addition to the minehunters, the Netherlands will also give Ukraine M3 bridge and ferry systems. The systems will help Ukraine quickly build pontoon bridges to cross a body of water with vehicles. The Netherlands will also provide several radar systems for detecting drones.

The Netherlands has now supplied 1.2 billion euros in military support to Ukraine, including armored howitzers, Patriot missile launchers, and industrial tanks.