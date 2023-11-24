Outgoing Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren has heard many concerns from her colleagues abroad about the consequences the PVV’s election victory will have for the war in Ukraine. They fear the Netherlands will stop supplying F-16 fighter jets and other military support if Geert Wilders’ party comes into government.

Ollongren pointed out that the PVV won’t rule alone but in a coalition with other parties. “I hope and expect that this support will continue,” the outgoing D66 Minister said. “But yes, the PVV is the largest,” she continued. “In the past, the PVV has never been enthusiastic about supporting Ukraine. In fact, it has also expressed itself pro-Russian.”

In its election program, Wilders’ party speaks about the “Russian aggressor” who “unlawfully invaded Ukraine.” But, the PVV often opposed sending money and arms like the F-16s to Ukraine.

Ollongren said she would do “everything I can to ensure things don’t go that way.” The Minister considers this not only a matter of solidarity but also vital for the Netherlands’ own safety. She is convinced that Russia won’t stop waging war if it wins in Ukraine.

Follow the Money recently reported, based on documents leaked by Ukrainian hackers, that the Kremlin has very successfully been developing ties with the PVV since 2013. The documents also show that PVV leader Geert Wilders has been trying to hide his far-right populist party’s connections with Russia.