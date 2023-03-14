Badgers digging under the train tracks near the village of Molkwerum have brought train traffic to a standstill between Workum and Stavoren. ProRail halted trains on Monday afternoon, and they won’t run until at least Sunday, the rail manager said.

Badgers have been burrowing under the track near Molkwerum for years. “The size of this burrow has now become so large that the stability of the track is at stake,” ProRail said. “The burrow consists of dozens of caves that could suddenly collapse under the pressure of a passing train.”

ProRail is trying to figure out what to do about the badgers, which is a complicated topic because they are a protected species. “Measures are being prepared to allow the badger to leave the railway embankment,” ProRail said.

The rail manager is in consultation with the competent authority about permission to repair the tracks. “It is therefore not yet clear when the repairs will take place and when trains can run again between Workum and Stavoren. Arriva will deploy buses. We advise everyone to consult the travel planner before departure.”