Badgers are again causing problems on the Dutch railway. ProRail discovered a badger sett underneath the track between Boxtel and Liempde that is causing a risk of subsidence. The rail manager has slowed train traffic on the route to 40 kilometers per hour, resulting in fewer trains running between Tilburg University and Eindhoven.

A badger den, also known as a sett, can comprise as many as 30 different chambers connected by a series of tunnels. Each room can be about a half-meter tall, while the tunnels are burrowed at a width of about 30 centimeters.

The one discovered between Boxtel and Liempde has at least 11 different entrances under the track. ProRail is keeping a close eye on the sett and conducting ecological research while it waits for permission to relocate the animals.

“In the meantime, we are keeping a close eye on the track through inspections and have installed sensors to accurately monitor the situation,” the rail manager said. “We have discovered active badgers at this location, and burrowing is increasing. We, therefore, cannot rule out that we will have to take additional measures and shut down train traffic.”

For now, trains are running more slowly and less frequently. The Sprinter between Tilburg University and Boxtel won’t run until at least Friday, December 8. “We recommend that travelers check the trip planner before departure.”

In March, a ProRail spokesperson said the infrastructure firm was monitoring about 40 different locations where badgers were active. Since badgers are a protected species, the issue can only be tackled with special permission. “The badgers do not cause problems everywhere, so we can’t just chase them away,” the spokesperson said at the time.



