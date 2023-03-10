Despite it technically being spring, winter is not done with the Netherlands quite yet. Up to 5 centimeters of snow will fall in Friesland and Groningen today, according to Buienradar. And temperatures will drop to -5 degrees overnight, -10 with the wind chill. Warmer temps are expected for next week.

Together with the snow and freezing temperatures come icy roads. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country. The warning will be in effect until at least 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Drive slowly and keep a safe following distance, the meteorological institute advised.

While the north of the country can expect some snowy fun today, the south will be less lucky, according to Buienradar meteorologist Martijn Dorrestein. “The snow falls above the Arnhem-Utrecht-Leeuwarden line. Below that, it is more wet snow and rain. It will also be chilly in the rest of the Netherlands, -1 or -2 degrees,” he said to RTL Nieuws.

The snow will probably not stick around for very long. It’ll likely melt away tomorrow when the sun shows its face for the last time in a few days. Saturday will be a “very nice day,” Dorrestein said. “Sun lovers should really enjoy it tomorrow. There is quite a bit of sunshine, and it will be mostly dry. Then the days turn gray and rainy again. It will get warmer, with about 13 degrees on Monday.”

The KNMI thinks maximums could climb as high as 15 degrees on Monday. The rest of the week will see maximums hovering around 10 degrees. After Saturday’s sunshine, the KNMI predicts clouds and rains for the coming week, with a 30 percent chance of sun on Tuesday.