Thieves stole two bronze statues from the Airborne Museum at Hartenstein in Oosterbeek during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. The theft happened about a week after someone stole part of the bronze Nelson Mandela monument in Amsterdam.

The Airborne Museum is shocked by the theft, spokesperson Yvette Polman told Omroep Gelderland. Museum staff discovered the statues missing when they arrived at work on Wednesday morning.

“I cannot say exactly what happened. The police investigation is still ongoing,” she said. “Police have reviewed CCTV footage and conducted forensic investigations.”

The stolen statues are of an eagle and a parachutist. They are memorial statues to honor the victims of the Battle of Arnhem during the Second World War.

It is unclear whether this theft is connected to the one in Amsterdam.